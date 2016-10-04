Story highlights The number of officers suspended amounts to about 18% of the national police force

Turkey is purging institutions of anyone suspected of ties to cleric Fethullah Gulen

(CNN) Nearly three months after a coup attempt in Turkey, more than 12,000 police officers have been suspended for alleged links to Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, state-run news agency Anadolu reported Tuesday.

Of the 12,801 suspended police officers, 2,523 of them are ranking officers, Anadolu reports.

Ankara has accused Gulen, a reclusive cleric who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, of having masterminded the failed coup attempt.

Gulen, who has a loyal following of supporters in Turkey and across the world, has repeatedly denied any involvement in the July 15 uprising, which left 270 people dead, including 24 accused in the plot.

Sweeping crackdown