'The Birth of a Nation' faces weight of controversy, expectations

(CNN) "The Birth of a Nation" is a very good, at times powerful movie. But for the film to be considered an Oscar frontrunner -- a weight it has borne since triggering a bidding frenzy at the Sundance Film Festival -- would require a relative weak year.

Fairly or not, the movie can't be divorced entirely from those expectations, or the other noise and controversy that has swirled around it. That includes its broader context, at a time when institutional racism remains very much part of the national conversation; questions of diversity dogging the movie industry; and the personal baggage related to its star.

Everything about this tale of Nat Turner's 1831 slave rebellion has been freighted with significance. For Hollywood, writer-director-producer-star Nate Parker's wrenching look at slavery initially looked like the answer to a prayer -- a sobering work by an African-American filmmaker with major awards potential, amid the absence of minority actors that unleashed the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

That gave way to revelations about the rape charge against Parker in college, which, despite his acquittal, has left some of those inclined to root for the film feeling conflicted at best, and repulsed at worst.

At this point, it's all but impossible to completely separate the film from award politics or Parker's history. Trying to be dispassionate about it, the movie is very much worth seeing, without rising to a level that warrants the early enthusiasm affixed to it.

