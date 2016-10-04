Story highlights
(CNN)Melissa Etheridge is Team Brad Pitt.
The singer was a guest on Sirius XM's "Andy Cohen Live" Monday and spoke out about Pitt's divorce from Angelina Jolie.
"It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it's being done," Etheridge said. "There's a way to be. I've gone through family courts."
In 2010, Etheridge engaged in a custody battle over twins she shares with her ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.
Etheridge has a bit of a past connection to both Pitt and Jolie.
Actor Billy Bob Thornton was engaged to Etheridge's friend, actress Laura Dern, before he married Jolie in 2000.
And Etheridge performed at Pitt's first wedding to actress Jennifer Aniston.
Pitt lost touch with Etheridge, she said, in 2003 after he became involved with Jolie.
"I really hope that he reaches back out because there are a lot of us who haven't seen him in 10 years, and it was hard then," Etheridge said. "We all lost a friend."