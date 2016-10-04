Story highlights Etheridge appeared on "Andy Cohen Live"

(CNN) Melissa Etheridge is Team Brad Pitt.

The singer was a guest on Sirius XM's "Andy Cohen Live" Monday and spoke out about Pitt's divorce from Angelina Jolie.

"It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it's being done," Etheridge said. "There's a way to be. I've gone through family courts."

In 2010, Etheridge engaged in a custody battle over twins she shares with her ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Etheridge has a bit of a past connection to both Pitt and Jolie.

