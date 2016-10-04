Story highlights Police said reality star was targeted in Paris

(CNN) With 84 million followers on Instagram and another 48 million on Twitter, Kim Kardashian West is one of social media's biggest stars.

But police say that visibility also led to her recent robbery in Paris.

The reality star was held at gunpoint after a group of men posed as police and robbed her early Monday at a private apartment.

Johanna Primevert, chief spokeswoman for the Paris police department, told CNN that Kardashian's celeb status -- as well as her millions of social media followers -- made her easy pickings for thieves.

"It was really the celebrity who was targeted, with possessions that had been seen and noticed via social media, and it was these goods that the attackers targeted," Primevert said.

