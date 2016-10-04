Breaking News

Julianne Hough and Amber Rose squash body shaming feud on 'DWTS'

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:48 AM ET, Tue October 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

amber rose
amber rose

    JUST WATCHED

    Amber Rose talks slut shaming at the VMAs

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Amber Rose talks slut shaming at the VMAs 01:28

(CNN)This is one Hollywood feud that came to a peaceful end.

Amber Rose and Julianne Hough have been on the outs ever since Hough was heard saying she was "uncomfortable" during Rose's week three performance on "Dancing With The Stars." Rose thought Hough was criticizing her famous curves while dancing to Jennifer Lopez's "Booty," but Hough has maintained that she was just talking about Rose's dancing, and would never body shamed anyone.
&#39;Dancing With the Stars&#39; cast is...
Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is ...
Pro dancer Emma Slater and former Texas Governor Rick Perry.
Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is ...
Pro dancer Emma Slater and former Texas Governor Rick Perry.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Pro dancer Sasha Farber and reality star Terra Jolé.
Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is ...
Pro dancer Sasha Farber and reality star Terra Jolé.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and talk show host Amber Rose.
Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is ...
Pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and talk show host Amber Rose.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Pro dancer Lindsay Arnold and former football player Calvin Johnson.
Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is ...
Pro dancer Lindsay Arnold and former football player Calvin Johnson.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Pro dancer Allison Holker and singer/producer Kenneth &quot;Babyface&quot; Edmonds.
Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is ...
Pro dancer Allison Holker and singer/producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Actor Jake T Austin and pro dancer Jenna Johnson.
Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is ...
Actor Jake T Austin and pro dancer Jenna Johnson.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Actress Marilu Henner and pro dancer Derek Hough.
Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is ...
Actress Marilu Henner and pro dancer Derek Hough.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Actress Maureen McCormick and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.
Photos: 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is ...
Actress Maureen McCormick and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
144448_0408144448_0675144448_0942144448_1292144448_1593144448_1909144448_2335144448_2498
But during the October 3 episode, Hough and Rose squashed their beef.
    "I would like to say one thing also. The thing that I love so much about dance is that dance is a universal platform for people to express themselves. Any person," Hough said to Rose during the show.
    "Whether that is age or height, body shape, ethnicity, sexual orientation. It is something that people can express themselves to do. And for me, I am a huge supporter of that and that alone. As a judge on this show, I am here to solely judge you and everyone else in this competition for only the dancing. So I want you to know that."
    Read More
    Related Link: Amber Rose says she was body shamed on 'DWTS'
    The rest of Hough's comments were hard to hear over the audience, but it sounded like she said "I'm sorry that there was a misunderstanding." Rose took to Twitter to assure her fans that Hough did apologize. "Rosebuds! @juliannehough did apologize to me for the way her comment came off. The crowd was clapping loud at the time #GirlPower."
    "I felt you weren't talking about my dance [but my body]," Rose said to Hough. "But If I misunderstood, I apologize. I'm a very positive person. I don't like to argue or bicker or make things weird, so moving forward, I just want complete positive energy."
    Hough has always maintained that her "uncomfortable" comment was part of a pre-taped package and was not a true reaction to Rose's performance.
    Rose and her DWTS partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, upped the ante during Monday night's show and scored a 24 for their Argentine Tango.