Julianne Hough and Amber Rose squash body shaming feud on 'DWTS'

(CNN)This is one Hollywood feud that came to a peaceful end.
Amber Rose and Julianne Hough have been on the outs ever since Hough was heard saying she was "uncomfortable" during Rose's week three performance on "Dancing With The Stars." Rose thought Hough was criticizing her famous curves while dancing to Jennifer Lopez's "Booty," but Hough has maintained that she was just talking about Rose's dancing, and would never body shamed anyone.
But during the October 3 episode, Hough and Rose squashed their beef.
"I would like to say one thing also. The thing that I love so much about dance is that dance is a universal platform for people to express themselves. Any person," Hough said to Rose during the show.
"Whether that is age or height, body shape, ethnicity, sexual orientation. It is something that people can express themselves to do. And for me, I am a huge supporter of that and that alone. As a judge on this show, I am here to solely judge you and everyone else in this competition for only the dancing. So I want you to know that."
The rest of Hough's comments were hard to hear over the audience, but it sounded like she said "I'm sorry that there was a misunderstanding." Rose took to Twitter to assure her fans that Hough did apologize. "Rosebuds! @juliannehough did apologize to me for the way her comment came off. The crowd was clapping loud at the time #GirlPower."
"I felt you weren't talking about my dance [but my body]," Rose said to Hough. "But If I misunderstood, I apologize. I'm a very positive person. I don't like to argue or bicker or make things weird, so moving forward, I just want complete positive energy."
Hough has always maintained that her "uncomfortable" comment was part of a pre-taped package and was not a true reaction to Rose's performance.
Rose and her DWTS partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, upped the ante during Monday night's show and scored a 24 for their Argentine Tango.