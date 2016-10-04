Story highlights "The Women of Brewster Place" was made into a TV miniseries by Oprah Winfrey

She wanted to "reflect the diversity and the richness of the black female experience in America"

(CNN) Author Gloria Naylor, whose stories chronicling the experiences of black women in the 1980s and 1990s drew wide acclaim, died at age 66.

Naylor said she became a writer because she felt the perspectives of black women like herself were underrepresented in America literature. News of her death drew tributes from authors including Terry McMillan, who urged followers to "read everything Gloria Naylor has ever written."

Her debut novel in 1982, "The Women of Brewster Place," follows seven black women in an urban housing project through the trials and triumphs of friendship, family, sexual identity and violence.

The novel won the 1983 National Book Award for First Fiction and was adapted into a television miniseries by Oprah Winfrey's production company in 1989 starring Winfrey, Cicely Tyson and Robin Givens.

