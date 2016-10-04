Breaking News

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter on 'The Voice'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:59 AM ET, Tue October 4, 2016

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01: Actress Candace Cameron-Bure (R) and her Daughter Natasha Valerievna Bure (L) attend the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
(CNN)It was a "Full House" of supporters when Natasha Bure auditioned for "The Voice."

The daughter of "The View" panelist and actress Candace Cameron Bure appeared on Monday night's episode and her proud mama was among those backstage cheering on the teen.
    The young Bure sang the Elvis Presley hit "Can't Help Falling in Love."
    Coach Adam Levine was the only one on the panel to turn his chair and the excitement that her daughter was chosen prompted Cameron Bure to yell "Shut up!" backstage.
    Bure already has some high profile fans.
    Her mother's former "Full House" costars Bob Saget and John Stamos filmed a good luck video for her audition.