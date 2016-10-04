Candace Cameron Bure's daughter on 'The Voice'

Story highlights
- Cameron Bure was cheering backstage with family
- Her daughter is on Team Adam
(CNN)It was a "Full House" of supporters when Natasha Bure auditioned for "The Voice."
The daughter of "The View" panelist and actress Candace Cameron Bure appeared on Monday night's episode and her proud mama was among those backstage cheering on the teen.
The young Bure sang the Elvis Presley hit "Can't Help Falling in Love."
Coach Adam Levine was the only one on the panel to turn his chair and the excitement that her daughter was chosen prompted Cameron Bure to yell "Shut up!" backstage.
Bure already has some high profile fans.
Her mother's former "Full House" costars Bob Saget and John Stamos filmed a good luck video for her audition.