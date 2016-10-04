Candace Cameron Bure's daughter on 'The Voice'

Story highlights Cameron Bure was cheering backstage with family

(CNN) It was a "Full House" of supporters when Natasha Bure auditioned for "The Voice."

The daughter of "The View" panelist and actress Candace Cameron Bure appeared on Monday night's episode and her proud mama was among those backstage cheering on the teen.

The young Bure sang the Elvis Presley hit "Can't Help Falling in Love."

You can't help but fall in love with @natashabure after this Blind Audition. #VoiceBlinds pic.twitter.com/U9pUQaVOl0 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2016

Coach Adam Levine was the only one on the panel to turn his chair and the excitement that her daughter was chosen prompted Cameron Bure to yell "Shut up!" backstage.

Bure already has some high profile fans.

