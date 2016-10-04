Story highlights Malaysia's Deputy Home Minister criticizes strippers

(CNN) Malaysian police have arrested a group of Australian men after they stripped down to reveal underwear emblazoned with the Malaysian flag at the country's Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Aussies removed their clothes and revealed their tight briefs -- colloquially known as "budgie smugglers" -- after Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Sepang Formula 1 Grand Prix.

They were allegedly intoxicated and celebrating the Australian's fourth career F1 win, according to CNN affiliate, Seven Network.

Malaysia's Deputy Home Minister, Nur Jazlan Mohamed, told reporters Tuesday that while the country welcomed visitors, it did not appreciate the intention to "commit indecent acts to embarrass" Malaysians.

"I think that's not how visitors should respond to our good treatment," said the minister.