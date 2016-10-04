(CNN) Malaysian police have arrested a group of Australian men after they stripped down to reveal underwear emblazoned with the Malaysian flag at the country's Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Aussies removed their clothes and revealed their tight briefs -- colloquially known as "budgie smugglers" -- after Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Sepang Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The spectators were arrested around the time the race ended on Sunday.

Photographs of the men went viral on Sunday drawing an angry response from Malaysians online, who felt the Australians' behavior was "tantamount to insulting the country," Bernama said.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to a group of Australians arrested in Malaysia but declined to give further information because of privacy concerns.

'Gives Australians bad name'

Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer, Datuk Razlan Razali, didn't hold back in his condemnation of the spectators' behavior.

He accused the men, aged between 25 and 29, of being "foreigners with no sense of cultural sensitivity or respect," saying they deserved to be investigated and "locked up."

"It embarrasses their own country as well, and gives Australians a bad name," Razali told the New Straits Times

To add insult to injury, Australian media reported Tuesday that a government adviser was among those arrested.

Just in case you were wondering who the worst Australians abroad are: not Shire bogans in Bali, but Young Liberals in Malaysia. #auspol https://t.co/hNFUe0cIjK — Alex Rose-Innes (@alexroseinnes) October 3, 2016

According to the Advertiser newspaper, one of the group is a defense innovation adviser to the Minster for Defense Industry, Christopher Pyne.

Pyne is a well-known figure in Australian politics and a frontbencher within Prime Minister Turnbull's government. A spokeswoman for Pyne told Seven Network that the matter was being "handled appropriately by the Australian High Commissioner."

"Until we have a clearer picture of the process at hand, it would be unwise to comment further," she said.

Nine Australians jailed in Malaysia for 'flag underpants' stunt

Passports - High IQ's not required.https://t.co/BrGVQ6G2Oe via @smh — Paul Dutton (@pauldutton1968) October 3, 2016

Not tolerated

Authorities take a firm stance on public indecency in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

In May 2015, four foreign hikers were arrested for stripping naked and posing for photos on Kota Kinabalu, a Malaysian mountain that is considered sacred.

Local residents said their behavior had angered the spirit of the mountain and caused an earthquake that killed 16 people.

The backpackers were fined 5,000 Malaysian ringgit, about $1,332 each, and sentenced to three days in prison after pleading guilty to "committing an obscene act."