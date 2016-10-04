Story highlights At least three people have died because of Hurricane Matthew

(CNN) Haiti braced for a brutal beating early Tuesday as Hurricane Matthew slowly closed in on the Caribbean nation.

The storm packing 145-mph winds had already killed at least three people, caused cruise ships to change course and prompted the governors of Florida and North Carolina to declare states of emergency.

At 2 a.m. ET Monday, the Category 4 hurricane was plodding along at about 8 mph and was about 60 miles south of Tiburon and 165 miles away from Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital and largest city, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Ferocious rain and wind already had begun to thrash Haiti. Haiti's Civil Protection Agency reported the coastal towns of Anse-d'Hainault and Tiburon had partially flooded. Up to 40 inches of rain could be dumped on the impoverished nation -- one still recovering from a devastating earthquake that struck six years ago.

As Matthew started to drench Haiti with dozens of inches of rain, Cuba, the Bahamas and the United States took steps to prepare for the storm's arrival in the coming days.