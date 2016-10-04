Story highlights Missiles thrown at police during a fees demo

Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets

(CNN) Police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at protesters who were voicing frustration over the cost of university education at a Johannesburg university.

Details of the unrest at Wits University on Tuesday were widely shared on social media. Some protesters threw rocks as police and private security guards tried to clear the scene.

However, Twitter users -- using the hashtag #feesmustfall -- said that some students also offered flowers to the police, and shouted "we want peace."

Student leader Mcebo Dlamini condemned "police brutality" but was later arrested, according to reports from witnesses at the scene.

Mcebo Dlamini arrested pic.twitter.com/D8gG43tu6R — Rumana Akoob (@RumanaAkoob) October 4, 2016

The fees issue sparked previous violent protests in South Africa last year, when demonstrators barricaded universities and stormed the South African Parliament to press their message that university education in the country is too expensive, among other issues.

