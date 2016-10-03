Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands
Waves crash against the Baracoa shore on Tuesday.
People walk down flooded streets in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.
A worker clears a sewer Tuesday on a flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.
In this satellite image captured at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Hurricane Matthew is seen moving across the Caribbean Sea toward the islands of Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba.
Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince on Monday. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on Monday. The areas expected to be most affected by the storm were largely rural communities in the southwest of the country.
Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on Monday.
Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on Monday.
Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on Monday.
A girl's umbrella is turned inside out by the wind Monday in Cite Soleil, which is near Port-au-Prince.
Officials monitor the hurricane Monday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on Monday.
A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on Monday.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the Tabarre river area.
People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday.
People carry their mattresses to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on Sunday.
A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before the hurricane hits.
Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on Sunday.
Cars are driven in heavy rain in Kingston on Sunday.
A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday.
Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on Saturday.