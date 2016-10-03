Breaking News

Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands

Updated 11:00 PM ET, Tue October 4, 2016

The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, on Tuesday, October 4. Matthew's strong winds pounded Cuba on Tuesday night even as the powerful storm took its last lashes at Haiti, where it downed trees, drenched the ground with feet of rain and flooded streets.
Waves crash against the Baracoa shore on Tuesday.
Waves crash against the Baracoa shore on Tuesday.
A hurricane packing 140-mph winds is moving through the Caribbean Sea.