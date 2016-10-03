Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, on Tuesday, October 4. Matthew's strong winds pounded Cuba on Tuesday night even as the powerful storm took its last lashes at Haiti, where it downed trees, drenched the ground with feet of rain and flooded streets. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Waves crash against the Baracoa shore on Tuesday. Hide Caption 2 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands People walk down flooded streets in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday. Hide Caption 3 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands A worker clears a sewer Tuesday on a flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hide Caption 4 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday. Hide Caption 5 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands In this satellite image captured at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Hurricane Matthew is seen moving across the Caribbean Sea toward the islands of Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba. Hide Caption 6 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince on Monday. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010. Hide Caption 7 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on Monday. The areas expected to be most affected by the storm were largely rural communities in the southwest of the country. Hide Caption 8 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on Monday. Hide Caption 9 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on Monday. Hide Caption 10 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on Monday. Hide Caption 11 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands A girl's umbrella is turned inside out by the wind Monday in Cite Soleil, which is near Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 12 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Officials monitor the hurricane Monday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hide Caption 13 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba. Hide Caption 14 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on Monday. Hide Caption 15 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on Monday. Hide Caption 16 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the Tabarre river area. Hide Caption 17 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday. Hide Caption 18 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands People carry their mattresses to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on Sunday. Hide Caption 19 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before the hurricane hits. Hide Caption 20 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on Sunday. Hide Caption 21 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands Cars are driven in heavy rain in Kingston on Sunday. Hide Caption 22 of 24

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits Caribbean islands A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday. Hide Caption 23 of 24