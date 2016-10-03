Breaking News

Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew

Updated 6:15 PM ET, Mon October 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday, October 3. Hurricane Matthew is threatening to dump a foot of rain or more on the Caribbean island.
Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew
A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday, October 3. Hurricane Matthew is threatening to dump a foot of rain or more on the Caribbean island.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the Tabarre river area on October 3.
Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the Tabarre river area on October 3.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew
People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
People carry their mattresses to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2.
Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew
People carry their mattresses to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before the hurricane hits.
Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew
A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before the hurricane hits.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew
Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Cars are driven in heavy rain in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew
Cars are driven in heavy rain in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew
A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on October 1.
Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew
Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on October 1.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
01 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61217003202 hurricane matthew AP_1627774313454003 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61206464004 hurricane matthew AP_1627678025219005 hurricane matthew AP_1627678075005706 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61207314607 hurricane matthew AP_1627684090582308 hurricane matthew AP_1627605088429309 hurricane matthew GettyImages-611843256
A hurricane packing 140-mph winds is threatening to bring destruction to Haiti, Cuba and Jamaica as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.