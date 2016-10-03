Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday, October 3. Hurricane Matthew is threatening to dump a foot of rain or more on the Caribbean island. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the Tabarre river area on October 3. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew People carry their mattresses to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before the hurricane hits. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew Cars are driven in heavy rain in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1. Hide Caption 8 of 9