Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Matthew

Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewUpdated 6:15 PM ET, Mon October 3, 2016 Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewA backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday, October 3. Hurricane Matthew is threatening to dump a foot of rain or more on the Caribbean island.Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewNice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the Tabarre river area on October 3. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewPeople stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewPeople carry their mattresses to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2.Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewA worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before the hurricane hits.Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewResidents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewCars are driven in heavy rain in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewA worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane MatthewFishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on October 1.Hide Caption 9 of 9A hurricane packing 140-mph winds is threatening to bring destruction to Haiti, Cuba and Jamaica as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.