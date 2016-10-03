Story highlights
(CNN)A "superhero funeral" will be held on Wednesday for Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old boy who died after being shot last week at a South Carolina elementary school, CNN affiliate WHNS reported.
Jacob's mother, Renae Hall, said the boy loved superheroes and always wanted to save people from danger.
That's why the pallbearers at the funeral will be dressed in superhero outfits and people attending the Tuesday visitation and Wednesday funeral are encouraged to wear a superhero costume or T-shirt, she said.
Jacob will be dressed in a Batman costume, reported CNN affiliate WYFF.
"I don't want suits and ties and all that," Hall told WHNS. "There will be a lot of children there and I don't want it to be scary for them. Jacob will be dressed in his superhero costume."
Jacob died on Saturday in a hospital. He was shot on September 28 when a 14-year-old boy opened fire at the playground at Townville Elementary School, southwest of Greenville, authorities said. Another child and a teacher were wounded.
Before going to the school, the teen shot and killed his father at their Townville home, authorities said. No motive has been released.
Because of his age, the youth is not being named by authorities.
The local prosecutor said Monday that because Jacob died, an attempted murder charge against the teenager has been upgraded to murder.
The suspect also faces five counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and a third attempted murder charge for a recently identified child victim. The teenager was charged with murder in his father's death.
A GoFundMe effort has raised more than $126,500 for the Hall family and their expenses.