(CNN) A "superhero funeral" will be held on Wednesday for Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old boy who died after being shot last wee k at a South Carolina elementary school, CNN affiliate WHNS reported.

Jacob's mother, Renae Hall, said the boy loved superheroes and always wanted to save people from danger.

Jacob died on Saturday in a hospital. He was shot on September 28 when a 14-year-old boy opened fire at the playground at Townville Elementary School, southwest of Greenville, authorities said. Another child and a teacher were wounded.

Before going to the school, the teen shot and killed his father at their Townville home, authorities said. No motive has been released.

Because of his age, the youth is not being named by authorities.

The local prosecutor said Monday that because Jacob died, an attempted murder charge against the teenager has been upgraded to murder.

The suspect also faces five counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and a third attempted murder charge for a recently identified child victim. The teenager was charged with murder in his father's death.