(CNN) A customer says a Party City employee refused to fill a balloon request after learning the order was for a police officer's memorial ceremony in Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania.

Karly Lane went to Party City on Saturday to buy a dozen blue and black balloons to honor her friend, Duquesne Police officer Robert Gogo Jr., who died in an off-duty motorcycle accident last month, she told CNN affiliate WPXI

Once the worker discovered the balloons were to honor a police officer, Lane said, the worker had someone else wait on her.

Lane complained on her personal Facebook. As of Monday afternoon, her post had nearly 1,000 shares.

"My heart was broken," Lane wrote.

