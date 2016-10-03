New Jersey train crash: Rear data recorder hasn't worked since July

Story highlights Authorities haven't been able to retrieve a second event data recorder

The train crashed into a station in Hoboken, killing one person and injuring more than 100

(CNN) The event data recorder retrieved from the locomotive of a New Jersey Transit train that crashed last week had not recorded any data since July, according to a source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Investigators still haven't been able to retrieve a second event recorder in the front of the train nor a front-facing camera in the train's cab because of extensive damage to the train terminal and unsafe levels of asbestos.

Investigators might not get access until Tuesday, the source said.

Because the recorder in the rear of the train was not working, investigators are "totally reliant on the data recorder in the front of the train." Federal Railroad Administration regulations require that a functioning event recorder be in the front of the train.

Read More