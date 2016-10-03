Los Angeles: 2 police-involved shootings in less than 2 days

Story highlights An unidentified male was shot after he was reportedly armed near an elementary school Sunday

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot by police after a foot chase Saturday

(CNN) For the second time in 28 hours, Los Angeles police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The most recent incident came late Sunday afternoon, when officers responded to a report of a man armed with a gun near Ascot Elementary School, LAPD Sgt. James Townsend said.

Police made contact with the suspect, described only as a Hispanic male, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Townsend said.

No other details about what led up to the shooting were released.

The shooting came about 28 hours after another fatal, police-involved shooting in the city.