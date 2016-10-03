Justin Ross Harris trial in son's hot-car death to begin

Story highlights Judge impanels jury of 6 men, 6 women as opening statements set to begin

Justin Ross Harris accused of leaving his son in his car for hours, killing the boy

Brunswick, Georgia (CNN) The judge in the Justin Ross Harris murder trial impaneled a jury Monday, and opening statements are expected to begin soon in the case of the Georgia father accused of intentionally leaving his 22-month-old son to die in the back seat of a sweltering SUV in 2014.

The jury is composed of six men and six women, and two men and two women will serve as alternates.

The case so far has been an emotional one, with the defense saying Harris was a loving father who experienced a tragic -- but not unheard of -- breach of memory. The prosecution, on the other hand, says Harris knew his son was in the car, and may have had personal reasons for wanting the boy out of his life.

While the case centers on Cooper's death, prosecutors plan to introduce evidence to support allegations that the churchgoing 35-year-old regularly sought sexual fulfillment outside his marriage and maintained a sordid online presence.

In May, Judge Mary Staley agreed to move the trial from Cobb County in metro Atlanta, saying that the defense made a "substantive showing" that extensive publicity may have prejudiced jurors.

