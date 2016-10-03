That time someone left a house in the middle of the street

Story highlights The house clipped trees and plants as it moved down the street

(CNN) How does that old '80s song go? "Our house, in the middle of our street."

A moving company in Austin, Texas, was trying to ferry a large, white duplex home down the street from one lot to another.

It didn't go well.

The house was simply too big to fit through the residential street.

The house hit a telephone pole. Streets signs and power lines got in the way. Trees and plants in several yards were clipped. One man said a tree in his yard was cut down after a worker grabbed a chainsaw and tried to create some space -- at 2 a.m. on that Friday night.

