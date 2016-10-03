14-year-old burned in e-cigarette explosion on Harry Potter ride

Story highlights E-cigarette exploded in college student's pocket

Fire injured 14-year-old girl, who was taken to the hospital

(CNN) A 14-year-old girl received mild to moderate burns after an e-cigarette exploded in a nearby college student's pocket. The girl was riding the Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios in Orlando on Saturday.

The teen was on the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride with her family when the hand-held device malfunctioned shooting a ball of flame in the air. She was taken to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for treatment, Orlando police said.

The college student fled the scene with three others, according to police and CNN affiliate WESH

The incident "possibly injured the suspect, but the group of three fled the entire park before OPD was notified," Sgt. Wanda Miglio of the Orlando Police Department told CNN.

Past e-cigarette incidents have left tongues, hands and thighs charred and in some cases have even burned lungs.

