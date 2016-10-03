Story highlights
- New public washroom in China's Hunan province is almost completely transparent
- Chinese social media users have expressed concerns about privacy
(CNN)A new public washroom in China's Hunan province offers breathtaking views -- so long as you don't mind giving others a view of yourself.
The walls, ceiling and floor of the toilet cubicles, located in Shiyan Lake Ecology Park, are almost completely transparent.
That means when nature calls users relieve themselves while simultaneously soaking in the stunning beauty of Shiyan Lake.
Washroom visitors aren't fully exposed.
A portion of the glass, from the floor to just over the toilet seat, is slightly frosted, shielding users from those who might be tempted to sneak a peek of something other than the great outdoors.
Shiyan Lake Ecology Park's glass washroom opened last week -- just in time for China's National Day holiday, when millions of Chinese take advantage of a week of public holidays to travel around the country.
'Insane. Perverse'
Social media users in China appear to be divided over the park's new attraction.
More than 14,000 comments have been posted on Chinese news site QQ.com since the toilets opened.
Many involve concerns about privacy.
"All the lechers will then stay in the toilets," commented a user named Fong.
Meanwhile, reader Lin asked: "Who would dare go to a toilet like this? Insane. Perverse."
Some questioned the intention of the designers.
"The toilet is another scenic spot," commented Weibo user Qiu.
"Such a victory in that sense."
This isn't the first public washroom in China to offer sweet views.
According to Chinese state media, a male washroom in the southern province of Guilin offers urinals mounted in front of two glass walls overlooking the flora and fauna outside and the mountains in the distance.
But Hunan province might just lead the way when it comes to building dramatic glass structures.
It's also home to the recently opened cliff-clinging glass skywalk and the longest glass bridge in the world, which towers over a steep canyon.