Story highlights New public washroom in China's Hunan province is almost completely transparent

Chinese social media users have expressed concerns about privacy

(CNN) A new public washroom in China's Hunan province offers breathtaking views -- so long as you don't mind giving others a view of yourself.

The walls, ceiling and floor of the toilet cubicles, located in Shiyan Lake Ecology Park , are almost completely transparent.

That means when nature calls users relieve themselves while simultaneously soaking in the stunning beauty of Shiyan Lake.

Washroom visitors aren't fully exposed.

A portion of the glass, from the floor to just over the toilet seat, is slightly frosted, shielding users from those who might be tempted to sneak a peek of something other than the great outdoors.

Read More