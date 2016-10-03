Breaking News

CNN Student News - October 4, 2016

Updated 6:27 PM ET, Mon October 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sn.1004_00005628
sn.1004_00005628

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Student News - 10/4/16

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Student News - 10/4/16 10:00

Story highlights

October 4, 2016

Several international stories headline today's show. From Japan, where Super Typhoon Chaba lashed Okinawa, to the Caribbean, where Hurricane Matthew was expected to hit Haiti overnight, large storms are taking a toll. Trouble in the region of Kashmir deepens a dispute between India and Pakistan, and voters have rejected an agreement between the Colombian government and FARC rebels. We're also exploring advancements in medical research and some challenges posed by Afghanistan.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
Read More
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!