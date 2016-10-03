CNN Student News - October 4, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
October 4, 2016
Several international stories headline today's show. From Japan, where Super Typhoon Chaba lashed Okinawa, to the Caribbean, where Hurricane Matthew was expected to hit Haiti overnight, large storms are taking a toll. Trouble in the region of Kashmir deepens a dispute between India and Pakistan, and voters have rejected an agreement between the Colombian government and FARC rebels. We're also exploring advancements in medical research and some challenges posed by Afghanistan.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!