Story highlights England cricket team touring Bangladesh

Huge security detail surrounds team

Armed guards, bomb disposal unit and snipers on duty

Terror attack on Dhaka tourist spot in July killed 21

(CNN) It's a level of security detail usually reserved solely for a President -- and England's cricketers had better get used to it.

During its month-long tour of Bangladesh the sight of armed guards, rooftop snipers, sniffer dogs and bomb disposal units will become extremely familiar.

As the team left the ring of steel around its Dhaka hotel to venture to training, a decoy coach with blacked out windows was even deployed to confuse any would-be terrorists.

"A lot has been made about the problems they had and the attacks earlier in the year but once Reg (Dickason) had given his OK then you've got to trust him," England captain Jos Buttler told journalists at his first press conference in the country.

Those attacks in July claimed 21 lives , 18 of them foreign nationals, when terrorists targeted a bakery popular with tourists in the capital.

Closed roads, armed guards lining the streets and shooters on roofs. England's journey to ground very smooth. This sign added to reassurance pic.twitter.com/CAILRxJdL2 — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) October 2, 2016

