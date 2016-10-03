Breaking News

Bangladesh: Ring of steel greets England's cricketers on tour

By Chris Murphy, CNN

Updated 9:35 AM ET, Mon October 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A huge security presence greeted England&#39;s cricketers as they arrived in Bangladesh for a three-match series. Whenever the team leaves its hotel, armed guards will follow as it is afforded Presidential levels of protection.
Photos:
Ring of steelA huge security presence greeted England's cricketers as they arrived in Bangladesh for a three-match series. Whenever the team leaves its hotel, armed guards will follow as it is afforded Presidential levels of protection.
Hide Caption
1 of 5
An estimated 500 security officials are protecting the England team with rooftop snipers, sniffer dogs, a bomb disposal unit and even a decoy team coach on hand as well as a bevy of armed guards. Roads were shut down for the team&#39;s first trip to the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium to train.
Photos:
Armed guardsAn estimated 500 security officials are protecting the England team with rooftop snipers, sniffer dogs, a bomb disposal unit and even a decoy team coach on hand as well as a bevy of armed guards. Roads were shut down for the team's first trip to the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium to train.
Hide Caption
2 of 5
Jos Buttler is stand-in skipper for the series after regular captain Eoin Morgan refused to travel due to security concerns.
Photos:
Buttler trainsJos Buttler is stand-in skipper for the series after regular captain Eoin Morgan refused to travel due to security concerns.
Hide Caption
3 of 5
Reg Dickason (L), the England team&#39;s security manager, declared Bangladesh safe to tour after visiting several times to assess the situation. Australia pulled out of a tour in late 2015 on government advice then withdrew its Under-19 team from the World Cup there earlier this year.
Photos:
Dickason decisionReg Dickason (L), the England team's security manager, declared Bangladesh safe to tour after visiting several times to assess the situation. Australia pulled out of a tour in late 2015 on government advice then withdrew its Under-19 team from the World Cup there earlier this year.
Hide Caption
4 of 5
Director of England cricket Andrew Strauss (L) and England &amp;amp; Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison have also traveled to Bangladesh with the team. Strauss, a former England captain, said the squad were &quot;really happy&quot; to be in Bangladesh and said if he and Harrison hadn&#39;t gone it would felt &quot;slightly off the mark.&quot;
Photos:
'Happy to be here'Director of England cricket Andrew Strauss (L) and England & Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison have also traveled to Bangladesh with the team. Strauss, a former England captain, said the squad were "really happy" to be in Bangladesh and said if he and Harrison hadn't gone it would felt "slightly off the mark."
Hide Caption
5 of 5
England Bangladesh 2England Bangladesh 3England Bangladesh 1England Bangladesh 5England Bangladesh 4

Story highlights

  • England cricket team touring Bangladesh
  • Huge security detail surrounds team
  • Armed guards, bomb disposal unit and snipers on duty
  • Terror attack on Dhaka tourist spot in July killed 21

(CNN)It's a level of security detail usually reserved solely for a President -- and England's cricketers had better get used to it.

During its month-long tour of Bangladesh the sight of armed guards, rooftop snipers, sniffer dogs and bomb disposal units will become extremely familiar.
    As the team left the ring of steel around its Dhaka hotel to venture to training, a decoy coach with blacked out windows was even deployed to confuse any would-be terrorists.
    "A lot has been made about the problems they had and the attacks earlier in the year but once Reg (Dickason) had given his OK then you've got to trust him," England captain Jos Buttler told journalists at his first press conference in the country.
    Those attacks in July claimed 21 lives, 18 of them foreign nationals, when terrorists targeted a bakery popular with tourists in the capital.
    Read More

    Refused to travel

    Dickason is England's team security officer, who visited the country several times before declaring it safe to tour.
    Prior to July's mass shooting, Australia canceled its tour of Bangladesh in October 2015 on government advice, then withdrew its Under-19 side from the World Cup at the beginning of 2016.
    Buttler is filling in as skipper after England's one-day captain Eoin Morgan refused to travel saying he had vowed never to put himself in a position where security would become a distraction. Opening batsman Alex Hales also opted not to go.
    Despite roads being closed and armed guards accompanying the team coach on the short journey to the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Buttler said his players had to block out those concerns.
    "Visually there is a lot of security but that is part and parcel of making the tour OK and now we are here we can start focusing on the cricket," he said.
    "In terms of coming to places like this, I don't think it's been that different from what I expected and what it's been before.
    "The Board left no stone unturned coming here and when you walk into a room and see so many people here you understand the passion," added Buttler, referring to English cricket's governing body the England and Wales Cricket Board.

    Ambush

    If England's players need a reminder how an international cricket team can become a high-profile target they need look no further than their head coach.
    Trevor Bayliss was part of the Sri Lankan team that was ambushed by gunman on its way to a match with Pakistan in Lahore, back in 2009.
    He was unhurt, but six players were injured and six Pakistani policeman and two civilians were killed in the attack. No international team has toured Pakistan since.
    READ MORE: Aggression helps my cricket, says Virat Kohli
    England play two Tests and three one-day internationals with Bangladesh, two in Dhaka and one in Chittagong, before heading to India, where it can expect similar levels of security.