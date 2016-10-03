US suspends talks with Russia over Syria

Story highlights US suspends bilateral talks with Russia over Syria after US accuses Russia of failing to uphold ceasefire

US personnel intended to cooperate with Russia as part of a joint effort against ISIS and al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate will now be withdrawn

The same day Moscow announced that it would suspend a US-Russia agreement on cooperation on arms reduction

Washington (CNN) The US announced Monday it is "suspending its participation in bilateral channels with Russia" that had come about as part of the short-lived cessation of hostilities in Syria.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement announcing the suspension.

"Everybody's patience with Russia has run out," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters Monday while addressing the decision.

Earnest said Russia had lost credibility by "making a series of commitments without any indication they were committed to following them," accusing Russia and its Syrian regime allies of trying "to bomb civilian populations into submission."

Secretary of State John Kerry last week had threatened to call off bilateral talks with Russia unless Moscow took immediate steps to end the assault on Aleppo and restore a ceasefire.

