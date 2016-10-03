Story highlights Trump questioned whether US military airstrikes aimed at ISIS are actually hitting their targets

Washington (CNN) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump questioned Monday whether airstrikes conducted by the US military and its coalition allies are actually hitting ISIS members.

"We don't have victory. We're dropping things all over the place. Who knows what they are hitting? Who knows how many people are being killed? Who knows if they're the right people?" Trump told a veterans group, the Retired American Warriors PAC, in Herndon, Virginia.

The US-led counter-ISIS coalition has conducted over 15,000 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

Trump's comments stand in stark contrast to how the US military has described the air campaign. Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigan, the commander of US air forces in the Middle East, said last month it is "the most precise air campaign in history."

"We have been able to deliver weapons with precision since the beginning of this war," Harrigian added.

