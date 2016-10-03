Supreme Court rejects Obama administration request on immigration orders

Story highlights Without comment, the court denied the request, handing a victory to 26 states who challenged the programs

(CNN) The Supreme Court rejected Monday a request from the Obama administration to rehear a case concerning its executive actions on immigration, dealing another blow to the President's attempt to put in place programs aimed at helping more than 4 million undocumented immigrants.

The programs sought to aid those undocumented immigrants to be able to come out of the shadows and apply for programs that could qualify them for work authorization and associated benefits.

Last June, the eight-member court announced it was evenly divided in the case and issued a one-sentence ruling, without comment or dissent, upholding a lower court opinion that blocked the programs from going forward.

The Obama administration asked the court this summer to rehear the case once it had nine members again, although it is unclear when that will be.

