(CNN) Reid Hoffman, co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn, on Monday slammed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, suggesting the recent revelations about Trump's 1995 tax return undermine his claims of a desire for public service.

"It's really awkward, almost indecent, to be claiming 'I am a great public servant, I want to serve you and by the way, I go through enormous amounts of expense and energy to avoid contributing my fair share into the common coffers,'" Hoffman told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

"It is really in fact not continent with a claim that 'I care about all of us. I care about paying my fair share.' That's the disconsonance," he added.

Hoffman's comments come on the heels of a New York Times report that revealed Trump declared a $916 million loss in 1995, which could have allowed him to legally forgo paying federal income taxes for nearly two decades. The Trump campaign has not disputed that report.

Hoffman also scoffed at the candidate's $916 million loss, suggesting it weakened his claim of being a successful businessman.

