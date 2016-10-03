Referendums: Who'd risk a shock result?

Story highlights David Cameron gambled on settling a 40-year feud over EU membership

London (CNN) Governments often call referendums as a way out of a political dilemma. But as Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos just found out, referendums don't always produce the expected result and the ramifications can be momentous.

In Greece in 2015, the government, called and lost a referendum on EU and IMF-imposed austerity measures to ease the country's debt crisis, and had to hold a second one having made its proposals more palatable to the electorate.

The former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, gambled on settling a 40-year feud within the Conservative Party over membership of the European Union with last June's referendum. Instead he got Brexit and had to resign, dividing the country in the process.

British Prime Minister David Cameron resigns on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

"If a referendum can have such a polarizing influence in a place with long democratic traditions like the UK, as we saw with Brexit, imagine the impact in places like Iraq," says Neophytos Loizides, Professor of International Conflict Analysis at the University of Kent.

In Iraq's 2005 referendum, Sunnis registered in droves to vote down the constitution and give regional autonomy to Shiites and Kurds. They lost and disappointment helped fuel the ethnic and religious fanaticism that has led to the rise of the pro-Sunni Islamic State.

