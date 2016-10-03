Obama to cast early ballot in Chicago

Story highlights Obama voted early in previous years as well

He will cast his ballot in Chicago

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama will cast his ballot for Hillary Clinton in Chicago this month, he told Democratic supporters in a fundraising solicitation on Monday.

"Later this month, I'm going to head back to Chicago, walk into my local polling place, and cast an early vote for the next president," Obama wrote. "I know who I'm voting for. Michelle knows who she's voting for. And you probably know who you're voting for, too. But there are millions of people across the country who are still making up their minds. And those are the voters who'll decide who succeeds me."

The President is scheduled to travel to his hometown on Friday to raise money for Democrats. It's not clear which day he's planning to vote.

In the past, Obama has cast early ballots at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, near the brick single-family home the Obamas still own in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. In 2014, he voted for the incumbent Democratic governor, Pat Quinn, a few weeks before Election Day (Quinn lost). He used the opportunity to promote early voting.

"I'm so glad I can early vote. It's so exciting. I love voting," Obama said then.

