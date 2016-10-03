Story highlights Current and former NCAA players argue in court papers that "college athletics is indisputably big business"

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court let stand a lower court opinion that said that the NCAA 's so called "amateur rules" that required that college students not be paid -- violate anti-trust laws.

The opinion by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said the NCAA could not limit schools from giving full scholarships including costs of attendance to students. The court ruled, however, that the schools did not have to hold deferred funds in a trust for athletes to cover up to $5,000 a year for name, image and likeness rights.

Current and former players including Ed O'Bannon challenged the NCAA, arguing in court papers that "college athletics is indisputably big business" but that some some athletes "cannot receive any payments, whatsoever, by fiat."

But lawyers for the NCAA argue that the rules are "essential" for the association's "distinct product" that ensures that college athletics are distinguished from professional sports.

The challenges won a partial victory below when a lower court held that the NCAA could be subject to anti trust laws and could not limit schools from giving full scholarships including cost of attendance" to students. The court ruled, however, that the schools did not have to hold deferred funds in a trust for athletes to cover up to $5,000 a year. Critics of the ruling worry that while the remedy in the case at hand was relatively limited it could open the door for future cases down the road.

