Hamilton creator: Young people need to 'show up and vote'

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for David Axelrod.

Chicago (CNN) The anti-Latino targeting in this year's presidential campaign, while distasteful, is part of an enduring tradition in American politics, says the creator of the blockbuster Broadway musical "Hamilton."

"There's a long, ignoble tradition of pointing at the newest people in this country and saying they're the reason you don't have jobs," Lin-Manuel Miranda told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN. "This is as malignant as I've ever seen it, but it's an old tradition. I think the only way to really fight back is to speak up and vote."

Latinos, a historically underrepresented voting group in America, "are the sleeping giant of this country," Miranda said.

"If we show up with our votes ... we can change the tenor of the debate in this country, which is right now as xenophobic as I've ever seen it in my lifetime," he said.

Miranda believes the same is true of young people -- a potentially powerful but unpredictable group whose share among eligible voters this year will be virtually equal to baby boomers. Yet many young voters have suggested they may not participate in this election, as a sign of protest toward a political system that they say alienates them.

