Clinton sees boost in swing state polling but Trump leads Ohio

(CNN) Hillary Clinton is riding on a post-debate bounce in a handful of swing states, but Ohio appears to still be a bright spot for Donald Trump.

"Clinton's current lead is as comfortable as it was three months ago, which is probably why her campaign has not diverted a lot of resources here," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a memo accompanying the poll results.

In Virginia, the former secretary of state is again gaining traction, pulling an 8-point lead over Trump, 42%-35%, according to a poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University. A new Quinnipiac poll showed Clinton 5-point lead over Trump in Virginia.

Clinton's edge in Virginia keeps with results from several polls of the state conducted prior to her first debate appearance. Support from millennial voters -- a demographic Clinton has struggled with -- also increased by 7 percentage points in the state.

Quinnipiac showed Trump up 5 points in Ohio, leading Clinton 47% to 42%, with Johnson at 7%.

In North Carolina, Clinton leads Trump 46% to 43%, according to Quinnipiac.

Quinnipiac also shows Clinton leading 45% to Trump's 41% in Pennsylvania and 46% to 41% in Florida.

The Monmouth poll surveyed 400 likely Colorado voters between September 29 to October 2 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

The Wason Center poll surveyed 892 likely Virginia voters between September 27 to 30, 2016, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac polls for Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania have margin of errors between plus or minus 4.2 percentage points and 4.4 percentage points.