Story highlights Clinton has already been highly critical of Trump and his tax returns

The Clinton campaign insists Ohio is still within reach

Toledo, Ohio (CNN) Hillary Clinton laced into Donald Trump on Monday for living a billionaire's lifestyle while "contributing nothing to our nation," in her first public remarks about a New York Times report that revealed Trump might have avoided paying federal income taxes for close to two decades.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, the Democratic presidential nominee attacked her Republican opponent as representing "the same rigged system that he claims he's going to change."

"While millions of American families, including mine and yours, were working hard and paying our fair share, it seems he was contributing nothing to our nation. Imagine that," Clinton said. "In other words, Trump was taking from America with both hands and leaving the rest of us with the bill."

The Times story, Clinton said, "tells us everything we need to know about how Trump does business."

"After he made all those bad bets and lost all that money, he didn't lift a finger to protect his employees, or all the small businesses or the contractors he'd hired, or the people of Atlantic City," she said. "They all got hammered while he was busy with his accountants trying to figure out how he could keep living like a billionaire."

