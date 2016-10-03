Story highlights A new radio ad from Hillary Clinton is targeting Donald Trump and his relationship to Cuba

Nearly 70% of Cuban Americans live in Florida

White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign hopes Donald Trump's alleged flouting of the Cuban trade embargo will help tip the balance in battleground Florida.

The Democratic presidential nominee's campaign will begin airing a radio ad Monday in the Sunshine State that argues there are two Trumps: One who "disingenuously condemns the human rights abuses committed by the Castros" and another who "improperly explored business dealings with the very Communist regime he publicly decries."

Newsweek reported last week that Trump sought to invest in Cuba in the late 1990s. Trump Hotel executives, according to the report, visited the communist-run island in 1998 to meet with officials there about doing business.

"He said it himself," a narrator says before Trump's voice says, "Perhaps there are two Donald Trump's."

The narrator continues: "Now we know that there are. One Donald comes to sip cafecito Cubano and talk about the human rights abuses of Castro's communist regime. The other Donald thinks because of his money and his businesses that he is above the law."

Read More