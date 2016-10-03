Donald Trump's weekend meltdown

(CNN) Donald trump had a bad week. On Saturday night, he decided to talk about it.

Over the course of a little more than an hour, the Republican presidential nominee questioned Hillary Clinton's fidelity to her country and husband, suggested his supporters band together to watch "certain areas" on Election Day, and insisted once again that he had -- or would have, if not for that "bum" microphone -- won last week's debate.

Meanwhile, voters outside a rapt Pennsylvania rally were getting their first look at his long-secret tax returns.

Here a few of the more interesting twists and turns from Trump's speech in Manheim, Pennsylvania:

On how a Trump rally is like a drug

"Right now, you say to your wife: 'Let's go to a movie after Trump.' But you won't do that because you'll be so high and so excited that no movie is going to satisfy you, OK? No movie. You know why? Honestly? Because they don't make movies like they used to, is that right?"

On what else he could be doing

"I could be doing the 'Apprentice' right now. Somehow, and I loved it -- 14 seasons. How good was that? Tremendous success. They wanted to extend. I could be doing the 'Apprentice' now. Somehow I think this is a little bit more important. Do we agree? Just a little bit? ... I didn't need to do this, folks. This is tough work."

On what Clinton is, where she should be and who's protecting her

"She could be crazy. She could actually be crazy."

"She should be in prison."

"She's being totally protected by The New York Times and The Washington Post and all of the media and CNN — Clinton News Network, which nobody is watching anyways so what difference does it make."

On Clinton's 'stamina'

"Here's a woman who's supposed to fight Putin... (Crowd: "Lock her up! Lock her up!") ... Everything she has done has been bad ... She has been a disaster. But here's a woman, she's supposed to fight all these different things, but she can't make it 15 feet to her car. Give me a break."

Trump then mocked Clinton's 9/11 memorial episode

Trump's imitation of Clinton with pneumonia. pic.twitter.com/ciqvMW3l0G — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 2, 2016

"Give me a break! She's home resting right now ... Folks, we need stamina. We need energy."

On creative ways to delete emails... and tweets (?)

"She lies and lies -- 33,000 emails deleted. Bleached. Acid washed. Then takes her phones and they hammer the hell out of them. How many people have acid washed or bleached a tweet? How many? That you deleted! So you delete it, but that's not good enough. And this is getting crazy. Our country is becoming a third world country."

On Clinton's fidelity to former President Bill Clinton

"Hillary Clinton's only loyalty is to her financial contributors and herself. I don't even think she's loyal to Bill, you want to know the truth," Trump said without any evidence. "And really, folks, really, why should she be?"

On Sanders' alliance with Clinton

"Bernie Sanders would have left a great great legacy had he not made a deal with the devil. He would have left a great legacy, now he shows up and 120 people come in to hear him talk."

On 'incompetent' and 'sarcastic' Clinton

"She's a really sarcastic woman. To sum up -- and I'll tell you the other thing: She's an incompetent woman. And I've seen it. She's an incompetent woman."

On pundits and 'good ground'

"You know, in all of the years of this country, they say, even the pundits -- and most of them aren't worth the ground they're standing on, some of that ground could be fairly wealthy ground, good ground, but most of these people say that they have never seen a phenomenon like is going on. We have massive crowds wherever we go."

On the possibility of losing

"If we don't win on November 8, I will say -- I don't care what they write, they have to give us a lot of credit, I think they have to give us credit. I will consider it a tremendous waste of time, energy and money."

On what he wants supporters to 'watch' during the vote

"You've gotta go out and you've got to get your friends and you've got to get everybody you know, and you've got to watch your polling booths. Because I hear too many stories about Pennsylvania. Certain areas. I hear too many bad stories. And we can't lose an election because of you-know-what-I'm-talking-about ... We don't want to lose but we especially don't want to lose for that reason. So go over and... watch. And watch carefully."

On last Monday night's debate

"So let's not forget the other night, the recent debate, which I think I won, to be honest with you. Even though they gave me a bum mic. ... the Commission on Presidential Debates. Big fancy name and they gave me a bum mic. ... How many people in this room think that maybe that was done on purpose?" (Cheers)

On a fan in the crowd

"I love you, too. (Points at supporter in audience.) It's a guy that said that -- it's a guy. But I love him, too."

On what's at stake

"You have 38 days to make every dream you've ever dreamed for your country come true."