(CNN) Libertarian vice presidential nominee Bill Weld said Monday he believes running mate Gary Johnson "would be the best president because of the policies" that he's proposed, as the former Republican governor sought to redirect focus away from his recent comment that he's "not sure anybody is more qualified than Hillary Clinton."

Weld told CNN's "New Day" host Chris Cuomo that he meant that he's "not sure there is anybody more qualified on paper" than Clinton, clarifying that he thinks Johnson would be the best person for the job once in office because of his ideas.

"Well, I said I'm not sure there is anybody more qualified than she is on paper. I mean, she's got quite a resume. Six or eight years as a senator. She was known for mastering her brief in the Senate and four years as secretary of state. On paper, that is a pretty good resume," Weld said.

He continued, "I went on to say that I think Gary Johnson would be the best president because of the policies, fiscal and military and otherwise, that he would implement."

