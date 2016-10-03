The hypocrisy of Rudy Giuliani

Story highlights Peggy Drexler: Rudy Giuliani has made wild statements about Clinton and adultery, including alleging 'everybody does' it

Which is it: Adultery makes you unfit to lead? Or not? And why raise it about Hillary, who is not implicated in infidelity?

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Back in May, Donald Trump, a real estate mogul with no prior political experience, made history by capturing the Republican party nomination, a turn of events that has been called everything from "unprecedented" to "crazy." The resulting campaign, meanwhile, has been a parade of juicy, head-shaking headlines and memorable debates, the most recent one earning Trump a comparison (in the New York Daily News) to rapper Kanye West for his interruptions, surely a presidential campaign first.

It is safe to say, America has been riveted.

So is it any surprise that others have sought to capitalize on this moment—this (hopefully fleeting) time in American politics when it has seemed that anything goes, and the more outlandish the better?

Sunday on "Meet the Press," former New York City mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani lobbied for his share of the spotlight with a number of wild declarations, questionable not only for their veracity but for how they actually might serve to strengthen his candidate's appeal. Among them: Hillary Clinton only "pretends to be a feminist." Also: Trump is a "genius" for managing to avoid to pay taxes for nearly two decades. Oh, and that "everybody" engages in extramarital affairs.

The Republican Party has operated for centuries on a platform of "family values," of which adultery is not generally a part. (Safe to say, neither is tax fraud.) It's curious that Giuliani would seek to position himself as a GOP supporter while rebuking one of its primary—if often ignored—tenets. Especially given that he's been guilty of adultery himself.