Why Christian evangelicals could hold key in November

Story highlights Scottie Nell Hughes: Christian evangelical turnout could be crucial in presidential election

2012 presidential race saw close victories for Obama over Romney in states including Florida and Virginia

Scottie Nell Hughes is a CNN political commentator, the political editor of RightAlerts.com and a surrogate for the 2016 Donald J. Trump for President campaign. She is the author of "Roar: The New Conservative Woman Speaks Out." The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) Those looking for an insight into how the presidential election might unfold a little more than a month from now might be tempted to turn to the national polls for clues. But as the two candidates try to cobble together the necessary 270 Electoral College votes, and as the polls in several crucial states have tightened, it is clear that the campaigns are increasingly focusing on something else: turnout.

You can just ask Mitt Romney why that's so important.

In the 2012 presidential race, the margin of Romney's final defeat can be traced in part to a traditional Republican-leaning base of voters not turning out to vote in sufficient numbers, namely Christian evangelicals. Indeed, millions of Christian evangelicals have been estimated to have sat out the past two elections, with Republicans losing both contests.

For Trump to produce a different result, turning out the Christian evangelical voters in the battleground states is crucial, something his campaign team has clearly recognized by hiring numerous operatives in key states who are focused on outreach to, and "get out the vote" efforts targeted at, Christian evangelicals.

You only need to look at how tight some of the races were four years ago to see how the stakes are in the battleground states -- and what a difference turning out Christian evangelicals could make.

Read More