Colombia must pick itself up and keep pushing for peace

Richard Goldstone is a retired Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa and a former Chief Prosecutor of the UN International Tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) The rejection by a slim majority of a peace settlement with FARC comes as a shock to the people of Colombia.

Indeed, it comes as a shock also to many people around the world who were rejoicing at the prospect of ending a conflict that over five decades has taken over 200,000 lives and displaced millions more . It was some good news in an otherwise too-violent world.

Nations that wish to end years of conflict, death, torture and displacement of populations typically have three broad options.

The first is to forget the past and move on; the second is to have Nuremberg-style trials for the human rights violators; and the third is to have a truth and reconciliation procedure that will provide for amnesties or reduced punishment for the violators.

The first and second options are invariably unacceptable; the first to the victims and the second to the violators. The third, the kind of agreement now narrowly rejected by the people of Columbia, requires both a political and moral compromise.

