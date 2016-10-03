Trump's art of deception

Story highlights Donald Trump got to where he is by staying focused on his own wealth, writes Michael D'Antonio

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the new book, "The Truth About Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) With the revelation that Donald Trump claimed a $916 million loss on his 1995 tax forms, it now seems possible that he didn't pay a penny in income taxes for a decade or more, as income losses can be counted in later years. Trump has said that avoiding taxes makes him "smart," so The New York Times bombshell could be seen as confirmation of his genius. (His surrogates said so Sunday.)

However, it also calls into question qualities Trump promotes even more -- his wealth and business acumen. And it leaves many asking questions about a system that allows a man who has always enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and great net worth to carry such a light tax burden.

The GOP presidential candidate's true income, along with the taxes he has paid, is the information that the press has been seeking by calling for him to release his personal tax documents. Every major party candidate since Richard Nixon has made their returns public. Trump's refusal to release his returns, which he says is because they are under audit, has sent journalists scrambling for whatever they can discover about his financial condition. The Times report suggests that the man running for president is not quite the winner he claims to be.

Trump's $916 million loss was posted years after he had begun to brag about recovering from the bankruptcies of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino and Trump Plaza hotel in Atlantic City, as well as the humbling debacle that was the Trump Shuttle, which went out of business in 1992

In the fall of that year, Trump actually put on a big bash for himself where he celebrated his own supposed comeback. The scene was the ultimate display of Trumpian excess, with entertainers impersonating Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley before the theme music from the movie "Rocky" filled the hall. Finally, an announcer bellowed "Let's hear it for the king!" and Trump, wearing red boxing gloves and a robe, burst through a paper screen. One of his casino executives declared his boss was back as a "winner."