Taliban launches major assault on Afghan city of Kunduz

Story highlights Taliban launched an attack on Kunduz from four points around the city

Kunduz briefly fell to the Taliban in September 2015

Afghan government forces are fighting to defend the city

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Afghan government forces are fighting on the ground and from the air to defend the northern city of Kunduz following a pre-dawn offensive by Taliban militants Monday.

"This time, the Taliban won't be able to capture any part of Kunduz," said Mahfoz Akbari, spokesman for the police in Kunduz, speaking to CNN by telephone.

A Taliban spokesman and Afghan government officials gave similar descriptions of how militants launched a pre-dawn attack on the city from four different directions.

"Our Mujahideen are advancing rapidly inside Kunduz," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed in a phone call with CNN.

Read More