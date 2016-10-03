Syria: 2nd hospital destroyed by bombs; 7 killed, more trapped

Story highlights Suspected bunker-buster bombs destroy hospitals in Aleppo and near Hama

Assad's regime forces continue to push into eastern Aleppo, supported by airstrikes

(CNN) Yet another civilian hospital in Syria has been destroyed by airstrikes -- this one in the country's largest city.

At least seven people died and more remain trapped under rubble after "bunker-buster" bombs destroyed the M10 hospital in Aleppo on Monday, opposition activists from the Aleppo Media Center said.

Monday's attack marked the third time in a week the M10 hospital was bombed. Airstrikes also pummeled the hospital, in rebel-held eastern Aleppo, last Wednesday and Saturday.

The seven killed Monday include two medical staff members and five maintenance workers who were trying to repair the hospital after the previous airstrikes, activists and hospital staff said.

The M10 hospital in Aleppo was bombed for the third time Monday.

While part of hospital was above ground, most of its operations -- including the intensive care unit and emergency rooms -- were kept underground as bombings remain a constant threat in Aleppo.

