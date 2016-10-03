Story highlights Assad regime forces continue to push into eastern Aleppo, supported by airstrikes

Only one of the city's four hospital is fully operational after shelling over the past week

(CNN) Forces loyal to the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are gaining ground in Aleppo, supported by airstrikes on rebel-held areas of the city.

Government forces now control the strategic area around al-Kindi Hospital in northern Aleppo, pro-regime media and activists said, strengthening their push toward the eastern part of the city.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the army took over the hospital, perched on a strategic hill in the northern countryside of Aleppo, killing "many terrorists" and seizing their ammunition. State-sponsored media regularly label opposition groups as "terrorists."

Aleppo has strategic importance as the country's largest city and a vital economic hub. The takeover of al-Kindi hospital and the surrounding area cuts off a major rebel supply route that connected the city to the northern towns between it and the Turkish border.

Ammar Abdullah, a photographer based in the suburbs of Aleppo, told CNN that the recent regime advances were very significant. "The takeover will further choke off the already under-supplied eastern Aleppo," he said.

Read More