Seven-year-old girl's tweets shed light on life in Aleppo

Updated 12:29 PM ET, Mon October 3, 2016

    Aleppo through a 7-year-old's eyes

(CNN)"Bomb bomb bomb... we don't know if we will die tonight."

These are the words of seven-year-old Bana Alabed who tweets from inside Aleppo -- the Syrian city which has been under siege for the last four years.
She lives under the constant cloud of war with her mother and younger brothers. One of them has never known peace.
    The Syrian government launched a new offensive against Aleppo at the end of September but the youngster appears undaunted.
    "We will live forever," she says, speaking into the camera.