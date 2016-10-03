Mussels and clams from Maine are recalled

Story highlights Maine recalls mussels and clams after tests show potentially deadly toxin

(CNN) Maine's Department of Marine Resources has recalled mussels and clams harvested in the state after some tested positive for a deadly neurotoxin.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick. The department issued the recall after tests found the toxin, domoic acid, at a level that is higher than the established threshold.

The recall applies to mussels and mahogany quahogs that were harvested or wet-stored Sunday through Friday of last week in the Jonesport area of Maine, and clams that were harvested last Wednesday through Friday from Cranberry Point in Corea to Cow Point in Roque Bluffs.

Domoic acid occurs naturally in the ocean. Algae produces the chemical that can accumulate in shellfish and some fish. The toxin doesn't seem to hurt the fish, but it can hurt humans and other mammals who eat them. Freezing or cooking the fish and shellfish doesn't seem to reduce the danger.

What it can do to you